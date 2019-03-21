Donald Trump Greets Press With ‘No Collusion’ Instead Of ‘Hello,’ And Other Weird Moments From Trump’s Day

Donald Trump started his day by declaring 'No collusion!' in response to no question, and his day only got stranger from there.

Donald Trump had an eventful day on Wednesday, including several odd moments — starting with a series of attacks on Republican lawyer George Conway, a frequent Trump critic and husband of Trump’s White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, describing the lawyer in a Twitter post as “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

George Conway had earlier posted tweets questioning Trump’s mental competence, and Kellyanne Conway, rather than defend her husband from Trump’s verbal assaults, took Trump’s side, according to CNN.

“You think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder?” she said to an interviewer. “You think he should just take that sitting down?”

Trump then departed the White House to give a speech in Ohio — expected to again play a key role in determining the 2020 presidential election, as Rasmussen Reports explains — but as he often does, he stopped on the White House lawn to take questions from the press as the presidential Marine One helicopter roared in the background.

Rather than greet the reporters by saying “Good morning,” or “Hello,” Trump’s first words as he approached the pack of assembled media members were, “No collusion! No collusion!” He then took a swipe at Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller, saying, “A man gets appointed by a deputy, he writes a report. Uh, you know, never figured that one out.”

Instead of saying “hi” Trump now greets people with, “no collusion, no collusion.” pic.twitter.com/Pj70oF0DgG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2019

Trump then flew to Lima, Ohio, where he addressed workers at a General Dynamics plant that manufactures tanks for the U.S. military.

Donald Trump invited a General Dynamics employee to the podium and complimented him on his youthful appearance. Andrew Spear / Getty Images

During that speech, he called an employee up on stage and marveled at how young the man looked, according to Trump, telling the man, “Whatever you are eating, keep eating it.”

Trump calls a 45-year-old worker on stage and is *AMAZED* at how young he looks. "I thought Adam was the son. Look how young he looks! He has a son working out there, wow! Whatever you are eating, keep eating it. It is working." pic.twitter.com/2dTETakve8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2019

And in another perhaps unsettling moment in the speech, discussing what he said were U.S. military victories over ISIS in Syria, Trump repeated the phrase “We killed ’em all” four times in rapid succession.

Watch Trump say "we killed them all" four times in 14 seconds. #NotNormal pic.twitter.com/wpetGiHzMx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2019

But the most startling moment in Trump’s speech, one on which The Inquisitr reported earlier, Trump complained that John McCain never thanked him for approving his funeral. McCain, of course, was dead at the time of his funeral, and could not, therefore, thank Trump.

As The Washington Post noted, McCain’s funeral did not require approval from Trump.

“I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank-you, that’s okay,” Trump said, as quoted by The Post. “We sent him on the way. But I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”