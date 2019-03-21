Caesar he admitted he was drunk during a recent monologue on Instagram Live.

Sometimes, even when people have the best intentions, things may still not go well for them. Daniel Caesar, the Grammy winning musician, unfortunately just experienced this life lesson as he tried to remind African-Americans to be kind to white people if they want kindness in return. However, as nice as giving kindness to get kindness sounds, it usually isn’t the case in real life, and several celebrities had no problems mocking Caesar to demonstrate how foolish Caesar sounded.

Caesar recently spoke to the public with the intent of defending a white woman who actually criticized two African-Americans, according to TMZ. When Caesar spoke out on this topic, he was doing an extended monologue on Instagram Live. The session was live streamed, and Caesar repeatedly admitted that he was intoxicated while he was filming. Then, in a stunning move, Caesar asked his black fans why they are acting mean toward white people. Of course, there are plenty of responses that could explain why blacks feel animosity toward whites, but Caesar seems to have ignored that thought when he posed the question.

“Why are we being so mean to Julz? Why are we being so mean to white people right now? That’s a serious question. Why is it that we’re allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else and when anybody returns any type of energy to us… That’s not equality. I don’t wanna be treated like I can’t take a joke,” Caesar said, according to Complex.

Daniel Caesar Ripped for Asking Why Black People Are 'Mean to White People?' Daniel Caesar's drunken attempt to defend a white woman who bashed 2 African-Americans is royally backfiring on the singer. The recent Grammy… https://t.co/QoiZlcQoaV #lifestyle #beauty #entertainment pic.twitter.com/46tDMYrUgY — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 20, 2019

When Caesar posed his question about why blacks can be mean to whites, he was referring to Julieanna Goddard, an online personality who goes by YesJulz. Goddard is the white woman that Caesar was trying to defend. Caesar stated that the blacks’ animosity towards whites is something that should not be laughed at or made fun of. However, while it does appear Caesar implies he wants all races to get along and be nice to each other, his approach to that ideal seems ineffective as the video progresses. Caesar did admit he was drunk when making the video, so that fact alone could be the reason his argument falls flat in the livestream.

Also, it isn’t clear if Caesar is aware that YesJulz has been in trouble with her online followers before for appropriating black culture. So, she has a history of laying down criticism that others may find offensive, and that makes her a difficult person to defend. While Caesar was talking during the livestream, he also poked at Scottie Beam and Karen Civil.