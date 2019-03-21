‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Says Robert Kraft Should Take Deal In Prostitution Case

John talks about the upsides for Kraft if he took the plea deal.

Daymond John, star of Shark Tank and a pretty savvy businessman, recently offered some advice to the New England Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft. Kraft was offered a deal after police discovered he was part of a prostitution sting they conducted at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, located in Jupiter, Florida. Police investigating the day spa caught at least 100 men on camera involved with prostitutes who were working at the spa. Kraft was given two misdemeanor charges of first-degree solicitation. Prosecutors wanted Kraft to enter a guilty plea and in exchange Kraft’s charges would be dropped. Kraft would them be required to do 100 hours of community service, attend a course that teaches men about the risks of prostitution, and get tested for an STD.

John believes that Kraft would be better off in the long run if he took the plea agreement. John is a respected entrepreneur much like Kraft. So, John feels there are several benefits for Kraft if Kraft is willing to take the plea deal. John admitted that Kraft most likely won’t take the plea deal because he would then have to admit his guilt. However, John still feels there is a potential upside to taking the plea that Kraft should consider.

“I think he should do it,” John said, according to TMZ. “Why not educate yourself? It makes him look good. He’s like the mayor of his city… why not? It only shows he has a better education and when he can advise other people on what NOT to do wrong even if he made a mistake or not he has the education…Life is about education even at his age, at anybody’s age…Billionaires are actually billionaires because they keep educating themselves. He’s no different.”

However, it appears that pleading guilty may have been the one part of the plea that Kraft could not agree to, since he plead not guilty to his solicitation charges and rejected the deal, according to The Rolling Stone. If he would have taken the plea deal, Kraft would not have necessarily needed to plea guilty in court. However, he would have to at least admit that if there was a trial, the prosecutors could have demonstrated his guilt. Kraft was given the plea deal since he is a first-time offender with no criminal record. Kraft was not singled out for any sort of special treatment. Instead, the prosecution also made similar plea offers to over twenty defendants undergoing circumstances similar to Kraft.