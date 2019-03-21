Mark Hamill Discusses ‘Knightfall,’ Beard Dramas, And Potential ‘Star Wars’ Appearance

While filming Season 2 of 'Knightfall' Hamill had a fake beard glued over his own beard, prompting questions about Luke Skywalker.

With Season 2 of History Channel’s Knightfall rapidly approaching, new cast member, Mark Hamill opens up about his role of Talus, a Templar Knight introduced in the upcoming season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Talus is described as “a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades.” In Season 2 he will be a trainer to the new initiates into the Templar order. New trailers for the Season 2 premiere show Talus as a grizzled old man who appears to be somewhat disenchanted with the new initiates, Landry (Tom Cullen), in particular.

This comes as no surprise as Landry was revealed in Season 1 of Knightfall to be a Templar who was flouting the rules of the order and sleeping with Queen Joan (Olivia Ross). Talus is believed to be firmly entrenched in the ways of the Templar Knights and not likely to look fondly on those who break the rules.

In a recent interview, Mark Hamill did with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he spoke of his transition to Templar Knight in order to join the historical drama series.

“It was over an hour every day,” Hamill explains to Kimmel about the Knightfall transformation.

“For the beard, the mustache, the full wig, facial scars. I didn’t really think it through.”

The star then admitted that was that used to doing voiceover work that he had forgotten how much it takes to transform an actor into a character for a role. However, he was pleased with the end result.

Hamill also revealed that the prop beard used in Knightfall was actually glued over his existing beard — which he had to retain for another role.

“They glued the beard on over my own beard,” Hamill explains. “I had to keep the beard for something else.”

Jimmel immediately jumped on this revelation and started asking Hamill about his famous role in Star Wars.

“What was the something else you had to keep the beard for?” Kimmel pressed.

As ET Canada points out, Hamill has “said goodbye” to the Star Wars franchise. However, it didn’t stop Kimmel from pressing further about the undisclosed role.

“So, you were shooting simultaneously? ” Kimmel asked.

Hamill responded with “Possibly” and wouldn’t elaborate further on the role.

“And we know then maybe that Luke Skywalker has a beard still and has a body still in the next movie?” Kimmel continued.

“Which movie?” Hamill joked.

You can watch the full interview with Mark Hamill on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

Season 2 of Knightfall premieres on History Channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, March 25.