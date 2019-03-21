Sienna Miller Shows Off Slender Figure In Black Bikini During Mexican Getaway

If the photos are to be believed, Sienna Miller is having a grand time in Mexico just in time to celebrate the arrival of spring. This week, the actress was spotted enjoying the beach in Tulum, photos of which the Daily Mail shared on Wednesday.

According to the report, the American Sniper actress appeared to be enjoying her downtime without her boyfriend, the 28-year-old editorial director of David Zwirner Books who is the son of the gallerist David Zwirner. The 37-year-old actress showed off her slender frame in a tiny black two-piece bikini, consisting of a straight-cut top with thick straps that go over her shoulders, and a matching bottom that sits low on her hips, helping accentuate her toned abs and strong legs.

Miller looked relaxed as she soaked up the tropical sun on the Caribbean beach. As the photos show, the G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra actress wore her blonde hair in a middle part and down in natural strands that fall over her shoulders and back. Miller appears to be wearing no makeup, truly embracing the natural, relaxed vibe of the beach.

According to Popsugar, dating rumors about Miller and the David Zwirner Books editor first began making the rounds in December, when the two attended her ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge’s birthday party in London. About a month later, the couple appeared to confirm the rumors when they were spotted kissing in New York City, as per the Popsugar report. According to W Magazine, Zwirner graduated from Yale and now oversees 25 book releases a year as the editorial director of his father’s publishing house.

The couple recently returned to the U.S. from France, where they jetted off to in late February to attend Paris Fashion Week, according to a separate report by the Daily Mail. The happy couple were spotted sharing smooches in the Big Apple a few weekends ago, the report continued.

Though Miller and Sturridge called it quits in the summer of 2015 after four years together, she has said they still love each other, as per the Daily Mail. Last year, Miller said during an interview that Sturridge is her “best friend in the entire world,” adding that, though they do not own a house together, they do stay over each other’s place often to spend time with their little girl, 6-year-old Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, according to the report.

“I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it’s not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person,” she said.