Tyler Perry Helps Out The Family Of A Recently Murdered Single Mother In An Incredible Way

When a single mother was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Perry paid for her family's living expenses so they wouldn't be evicted.

Tynesha Evans was a 45-year-old mother of four who was shot and killed this past weekend in Georgia. The alleged suspect is her own on-again-off-again boyfriend, Othnel Inniss. An argument between the pair in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank unfortunately ended in her death. She left behind three daughters and a son who would now have to figure out how to make ends meet on their own, while grieving the sudden loss of their mother. Thankfully, actor Tyler Perry stepped forward to give the family a helping hand, according to USA Today.

Perry originally reached out to one of Evans’ daughters, Audrey Turner, in a phone call she will never forget. When she got a call from a number she didn’t recognize, she almost didn’t pick up the phone. However, she’d end up being very glad she did. Perry himself was on the line and he was offering to help them out financially.

“I answered and the person on the other end said, ‘This is Tyler’ … I said, ‘Tyler who?’ and he said, ‘Tyler Perry.’ At that point, I just broke down crying.”

Perry wanted to first assist Evans’ children by paying for her funeral as well as the flight to relocate her body to her hometown of Wisconsin for a second funeral. His generosity didn’t end there. He found out that Evans’ had an 18-year-old daughter named Sharadiant Turner who was in the middle of getting a college degree. Perry didn’t want her to have to drop out due to financial strain. Thus, he paid for her tuition in entirety. This is a gift that Sharadiant plans to make the absolute most of.

“I’m going to do what (Evans) wanted me to do. She started me on math and now I’m going to get to graduate with a mathematics degree from Spelman College without debt. It means everything.”

Evans also had a 14-year-old daughter named Shakemia Turner who expressed her gratitude for Perry’s assistance by calling him “an angel on earth.”

The suspect who allegedly took Evans’ life was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody following the crime. He has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

This wasn’t the first act of kindness that Perry has been recognized for. He’s been known for his compassion and willingness to help others through hard times. Back in December, the actor paid out $434,000 worth of layaway bills at two Walmart stores in Atlanta. The gesture was in honor of the Christmas season.