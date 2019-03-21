Alanna Arrington Strikes A Sultry Pose In New Pic To Set Pulses Racing

Alanna Arrington — a 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret model — has been sending waves of excitement among her social media fans lately. It’s all thanks to her amazing physique, sensual sense of style and racy pictures which are doing nothing but favors for her modeling career.

The 5-feet-10-inch tall model recently took to her Instagram account and posted a picture which left her fans’ jaws dropped with excitement. In the said pic, Alanna was featured wearing a pair of unbuttoned jeans which attracted viewers’ attention towards her well-toned waist and stomach.

And to spice things up, the model posed while sensually unbuttoning her long-sleeved, white crop top which allowed her to flaunt some serious cleavage while leaving the rest to the imagination.

In terms of her aesthetics, the Iowa-native decided to opt for minimal makeup and let her dark, curly tresses down. She accessorized with a delicate gold cross pendant on her neck to keep it simple yet sexy.

The post instantly titillated her followers, so much so that it racked up more than 28,000 likes as of the writing of this piece.

And that’s not all. The picture also garnered 200-plus comments where fans and followers showered the model with a combination of complimentary and sexually-explicit comments.

Praising the model’s amazing figure, one fan wrote that he is in love with Alanna, while another one thanked her for posting some sexy and sophisticated stuff on her page, adding that he is fed up with seeing women with fake boobs and butts who have swarmed the photo-sharing website.

Another fan sent lots of love to the model and said that she looks like a goddess in all of her pictures. Other fans, per usual, posted various complimentary words and phrases, as well as emojis, to express their admiration and love for Alanna.

According to an article by In Style, the model made her debut into the world of fashion modeling in the fall of 2016. And although her claim to fame has been Victoria’s Secret, the former high-school basketball player has also modeled for some big brands including, Stella McCartney, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, and Altuzarra.

Although Alanna exudes a lot of beauty and femininity, she prefers not to be too ostentatious with her dressing.

“I’m not very girly, and I don’t wear anything flashy. I’m really inspired by any girl that dresses in a boyish way,” she said to define her style mantra.