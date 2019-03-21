Jim Carrey Blames Trump For New Zealand Shooting, Paints Swastika Over President’s Face

Following the horrific shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand last week, many have turned to blame U.S. President Donald Trump after it was discovered that the shooter had a lengthy manifesto in which he praised Trump as a “symbol of renewed white identity.”

Actor Jim Carrey, it turns out, feels strongly that Trump and his rhetoric are to blame for the increasing prevalence of such horrific incidents. According to the Huffington Post, Carrey took to Twitter with an illustration he had drawn that was unflattering to the president, to say the very least.

The drawing depicts Trump as an asteroid headed straight for Earth, and possibly big enough to destroy it completely upon impact. He has filled out Trump’s eyes in white, giving him the completely empty (and very creepy) look of something that can only be described as Huffington Post did: Soulless. Not content that that is enough, Carrey has also added a Swastika to the president’s forehead.

In the background, Carrey has also added in the moon, looking terrified by the unfolding events as the U.S. president makes a beeline straight for Earth with his anger and soulless hatred.

In the caption, he called the Trump presidency “an extinction level event,” leaving no doubt as to his feelings about the man and his policies.

Innocent people are now being slaughtered, families ruined and childrens’ lives destroyed. All in his name. If the Craven Republican Senate allows this vile miscreant to continue encouraging devisiveness, the “Trump Presidency” will become an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT. pic.twitter.com/RW4cHF0WDq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2019

While most people experienced an outpouring of grief upon hearing the news of the horrific shooting in two mosques in Christchurch, the president stated he “doesn’t see white nationalism as a rising threat.” This despite numerous heinous acts of violence towards non-whites perpetrated by those who claim to support him.

A total of 51 people lost their lives in Christchurch last Friday, and the overwhelming response has been love and support towards the communities affected.

The response of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been in stark contrast to Trump’s words and actions in similar situations. Shortly after news broke, she spoke at a press conference, condemning the shooter’s actions as a terrorist attack, and quickly promised to cover the funeral costs of everyone who was killed in the massacre, among other things.

Paul Buchanan, a security expert for 36th Parallel, has also praised Ardern’s response to the terrible events of last Friday, particularly in comparison to the way Trump and other leaders react to such news, per The Guardian.