Noah Centino Could Be He-Man In Sony’s ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot

An exclusive report from The Wrap says that Noah Centineo could be in talks to play He-Man in the upcoming reboot of Masters Of The Universe from Sony. The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star has gained a lot of acclaim for his role in the teen drama, and it seems that his star is only climbing higher.

Centineo has been a child actor for many years, his most notable role being in the TV series The Fosters. His appearance in the Netflix Original, To All The Boys… sparked a lot of love from critics and audiences, as noted in this TV Guide report. The newest reports suggest that Centineo may be in the running for the role of He-Man, in the reboot of Masters Of The Universe, produced by Sony Pictures.

The source material in question is based on Masters Of The Universe (MOTU), a line of Mattel toys that saw basic action figures created with a slight backstory and novelty powers. As noted in a comprehensive report from Slash Film, the toy line was supplemented by comics published by DC Comics at the time. The decision to create the He-Man toyline was reached after Mattel had passed on the licensing deal to create Star Wars toys. MOTU was a massive success for the company in 1982.

RJ Cyler, Shannon Purser, Director Ian Samuels, Noah Centineo and Kristine Forseth attend the Los Angeles Premiere of the Netflix Film ‘Sierra Burgess is a Loser’ at Arclight Hollywood on August 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

But widespread acclaim came from the animated series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a series that ran for two seasons. The mania for the show was such that a live-action film was also produced starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do well at the box office or with critics, as evident by the rating for the film on Metacritic, which compiled many of the original reviews from the time of release.

However, the characters from MOTU and its subsequent spin-off, She-Ra, performed so well that they almost became a cult hit in the hearts of audiences. So much so that the character She-Ra even earned an animated reboot in the Netflix original She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power in 2018.

Centineo joining the new live-action adaptation of the film could suggest that the filmmakers are trying to aim for a more different approach than the testosterone-fuelled action film that the original was. With teen science fiction very much being a genre these days, the new Masters Of The Universe may end up being drastically different from its predecessor.

The current live-action adaptation of Masters Of The Universe lies with Sony and will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee from a script by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. No release date has yet been set for the movie.