‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Claps Back At Accusations She Cheated On Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their daughter Vaeda into the world one week ago. The couple has been sharing photos of their newborn daughter with fans, but according to a new report from Hollywood Life, some comments on a new photo they posted of their daughter were less than nice. In fact, some commenters even accused Catelynn of cheating on Tyler, saying that Vaeda did not look like Tyler. However, Catelynn clapped back at those who accused her of cheating.

“Sorry baby I totally cheated and Vaeda’s not yours,” Catelynn wrote in the comments of the photo. She added the hashtags “people are crazy” and “come on” to show that she was being sarcastic in saying she cheated.

Apparently, not everyone thought that the newborn looked like Tyler and some who thought that decided to run with it and accuse Catelynn of cheating. Tyler wasn’t too happy about the comments, either. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Tyler posted the photo of Vaeda on Tuesday. In the caption, he gushed over his daughter. However, he later replied via his Instagram story to the crazy comments that some fans were leaving.

“Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn. We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self righteous & opinionated,,,& unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments. Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY. Your deity knows all of your thoughts … but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth. Live with love & speak with peace or karma is going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant on MTV. The couple found out that they were expecting a baby together. Young and not prepared to care for a baby, they struggled with whether to place their daughter for adoption. Eventually, they made the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption.

Their story resonated with fans who have continued to follow their journey on Teen Mom OG. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, on New Years Day 2015. Later that year, the couple tied-the-knot after being together for several years. In late 2018, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler were expecting another child together. Catelynn explained that she and Tyler were “shocked” especially since they were using protection. However, despite their shock, they were excited to have another baby.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn and Tyler have already thought about having another baby. Catelynn revealed that the couple may try for another baby when Vaeda is a year old.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing on MTV, although a new season of the show is reportedly set to air sometime this year. Until then, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom 2 as new episodes of Season 9 are currently airing on Monday nights.