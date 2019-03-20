Aaron Washer Weight-Loss Pictures: ‘My 600-LB Life’ Appearance Leads Aaron To Drop More Than 300 Pounds

Aaron Washer came to My 600-LB Life in need of a desperate change, and new weight-loss pictures show that he appears to have found it.

The 30-year-old appeared on the TLC docu-series hoping to make some drastic changes to his life and health. As Newsweek reported, Aaron had lost control of his ballooning weight and had to be under the care of his elderly father, who had his own health battles. It was a stressful situation for the entire family, and only contributed more to Aaron’s weight gain.

But things turned around while Aaron was filming My 600-LB Life. With the help of world-renowned weight-loss specialist Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, Aaron instituted some major diet and exercise changes and now has become one of the most successful subjects ever featured on the show. As Newsweek reported, he lost 315 pounds in less than a year — one of the biggest marks ever accomplished for a subject on the show and certainly in such a short time frame — and now has become a nutrition coach with the multi-level marketing company Herbalife.

Aaron Washer’s weight loss allowed him to start taking care of his father, and also give him a new outlook on life.

“My weight loss journey has been so much harder than I thought and I know it may get even harder, but I know that with what I’ve accomplished and how far I’ve come, I’m ready to start living the life I’ve always dreamed of.”

There could be some good signs for Aaron’s continued weight loss. His Facebook page notes that he lives outside of San Antonio. Subjects who are able to stay close to Dr. Now’s practice in Houston have found greater success than those who returned to their homes across the country and tried to go it alone. Several of the subjects featured this year have actually relocated to Houston, and all of them have seen significant weight loss, especially compared to past subjects of the show.

Aaron’s Facebook page also reflects his new outlook, with updated pictures of his weight loss and uplifting messages about his plans for the future. Aaron is also advertising his services with Herbalife through the page.

Where Is 'My 600-Lb. Life' Subject Aaron Washer Now? Update on Dr. Nowzaradan's Weight Loss Patient https://t.co/Ie4BTRiuAb — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) March 20, 2019

More pictures of Aaron Washer’s weight loss can be found on the official page for My 600-LB Life. The pages are normally updated with pictures and video within a day of the episode first airing.