Khloe Kardashian Goes Shirtless On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her famous figure in her latest social media post, and she’s doing it while wearing a sexy bra.

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a pair of light denim jeans and no shirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star talks about her slim figure, revealing that she’s using a diet supplement to help her maintain her post-baby body.

In the sexy snapshot, Khloe is seen shirtless as she hooks her thumb through one of the belt loops on her jeans. Her flat tummy and toned abs are on full display, and so is her ample cleavage.

Kardashian rocks a frilly nude colored bra, complete with feather detail and other embellishments. Khloe’s platinum blonde, shoulder length hair is worn in straight strands, which she tucks behind her ear.

Khloe holds her phone up in the mirror selfie, and reveals that she’s wearing a gold bracelet on her wrist. She has baby pink polish on her nails, and sports a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a pink eye shadow, pink blush, and nude lips. Pink flowers are also seen sitting next to Kardashian on the counter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been going through a tough time recently. The reality star split with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, whom she shares one child with, daughter True. The pair called it quits after it was revealed that the basketball player had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Hollywood Life now reports that Khloe is getting support from her friends and family members, especially Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, whom she is very close with.

As many fans know, Kourtney and Scott split back in 2016, but he and Khloe have remained tight despite the break up, and Kourt is just fine with their friendship.

“Kourtney is really supportive of their bond. She totally gets why they’re close and is happy for anyone to be in Khloe’s corner right now as that’s what she needs. Kourtney is really chill and easygoing and not a lot bothers her,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney and Scott are in a really good place right now and getting along great. The whole family is rallying around Khloe right now and Scott is a part of that. They all still consider Scott family. Scott really is like an older, protective big brother to Khloe and Kourtney appreciates that, especially as Khloe is going through so much. She finds it nice,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.