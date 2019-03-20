Heidi Klum Goes Topless, Wears Just Underwear Bottom In Front Of Hong Kong View In New Instagram Photo

Heidi Klum has recently arrived in Hong Kong, and she has been sharing quite some views with her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of intimate moments from her hotel room in which she is posing topless in front of a window, wearing nothing but an underwear bottom.

In the first of the series’ snapshot, the German supermodel is standing in front of the glass, which shows a gorgeous view of Hong Kong in the early hours. The former America’s Got Talent host is posing topless with her back to the camera as she looks out of the window. She is wearing a pair of black bikini-style underwear with stripes displaying a sheer fabric.

Klum’s blonde hair is down and messy, suggesting she had just gotten out of bed when her fiancé Tom Kaulitz snapped the shot, a detail that is made evident by the other photos in the series. The other snaps show Klum and Kaulitz taking blurred selfies next to each other. Both of them are sporting disheveled hair, sleepy eyes, and big smiles on their faces.

In the second photo, Klum is once again clearly topless, though her loose hair is covering her chest and censoring the shot.

The post, which Klum shared with her 6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 36,500 likes and over 480 comments in under an hour of having been posted, suggesting it will still get a whole lot more. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty, to engage with her caption, and also to welcome her to Hong Kong.

“Jet lag is the worst. Try to get some rest and let your body adjust. Enjoy your trip and have fun,” one user offered.

“My home city HK is lucky [to] have you. Doing anything fun out there,” another one chimed in.

As Project Runway fans know, Klum won’t be returning to the show’s 17th season, which is set to premiere this week, after serving as a judge, host, and executive producer for all 16 of its original seasons, as Good Housekeeping pointed out. According to the report, the reality TV star and the show’s co-star, Tim Gunn, will both be working on a new project with Amazon Prime Video.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Heidi said in September, as per the magazine.