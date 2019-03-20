‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theory: The Night King Will Be Targeting A Specific Character

Could the Night King be after Bran Stark?

Vladimir Furdik who has played the Night King in HBO’s Game of Thrones since Season 6 gave a recent interview in which he stated his character was aiming to track down one specific character. While the actor didn’t elaborate on who this character might be, the speculation has already begun.

When Entertainment Weekly recently asked Furdik about his character’s upcoming role in the final season of Game of Thrones, the star revealed that while the Night King was attacking Westeros, he also had his sights set on one character in particular.

“People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is,” Furdik said.

Previously, it had been revealed how the Night King was created and Furdik expands on the reason why his character will be targetting someone in particular in the final season of Game of Thrones.

“Somebody made him the Night King. Nobody knows who he was before — a soldier or part of [nobility]. He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge. “

Viewers discovered in Season 6, Episode 5 (titled “The Door”) of Game of Thrones that the Night King was created by the Children of the Forest (also known simply as “the Children”), an ancient race of people that existed before the First Men of Westeros. Considered to be one of the First Men, this character was turned into the creature now known as the Night King in order to help them defend their lands against the First Men. However, when things escalated with the originally created white walkers, the Wall ended up being created as a way to keep the white walkers separate from Westeros.

It makes sense that the Night King would be set to seek revenge against the Children, one in particular. In the reveal scene in Episode 5 of Season 6, the character that was traveling with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was also the member of the Children that created the Night King thousands of years ago. This character is now dead. Which means it is unlikely the Night King will be seeking out this person for very long in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Helen Sloan / HBO

However, Inverse has another suggestion as to who the Night King might be pursuing: Bran Stark.

As is pointed out on Reddit, the theory is based around the fact that the Night King has already had contact with Bran. So, this character is already in the Night King’s sights. At the time of this contact, the Three-Eyed Raven exclaimed that “He touched you! He knows you’re here! He’ll come for you!”

The theory also states that the original Three-Eyed Raven was created as a means to combat the Night King, to “correct their mistake.” So, if this is true, it would mean that whoever is the Three-Eyed Raven would be considered an enemy of the Night King. And, currently, Bran Stark is the new Three-Eyed Raven.

Of course, fans will just have to tune into the final season of Game of Thrones to find out whether or not this latest theory is true.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length times for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.