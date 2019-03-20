Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Sizzles In New Swimsuit On Instagram

German model Maya Stepper has started impressing people with her amazing photographs on social media. The model recently took to her Instagram and shared a risqué photo with her fans — one which featured her wearing a skimpy Bikini to flaunt her model figure.

Captured for Victoria’s Secret’s new swimsuit range, the barely-there bikini with floral prints allowed the model to provide a glimpse of her perky breasts and flaunt her pert derriere. To keep her look sexy yet simple, Maya wore minimal makeup comprising some nude shades and let her silky, blonde tresses down.

In the picture collage — which comprised two poses — the 27-year-old model could be seen flashing her beautiful smile, while in the other one, she was featured looking straight into the camera to melt many hearts. As of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed close to 10,000 likes and 218 comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her well-toned physique and beautiful facial features.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that Maya is gorgeous and she has a really hot body, while another one called the model “perfect in every way.” Others, per usual, showered the sexy model with countless hearts and kiss emojis, together with words and phrases like “stunning,” “simply gorgeous,” and “extremely beautiful.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Maya shared a throwback group picture wherein she was featured standing with her fellow Victoria’s Secret models. The stunning bikini-clad models included Lorena Rae, Grace Elizabeth and Megan Williams — all looking absolutely gorgeous in their own rights.

Maya also shared two topless pictures wherein she could be seen striking some sultry poses while looking straight into the camera. In order to censor her assets and stay in line with Instagram’s policy on nudity, Maya intelligently used a filter which blurred almost half of the picture to give it a dreamy and artistic look.

Commenting on the racy snaps, one person — who seemed to be obsessed with Maya’s beauty — wrote that he is in love with Maya and he also thanked her for being born.

While another one said that he has no words to describe Maya’s beauty and simplicity.

When it comes to her Instagram followers, Maya still has a long way to go in order to catch up with some of her fellow models. Nonetheless, she is gradually getting noticed and she posts regularly because she understand the importance of Instagram for every model out there.

In fact, in an interview with C-Heads Magazine, Maya said that Instagram is an inspiring and a powerful tool if one uses it right.

And when asked about her future plans, she said the following.