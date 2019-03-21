‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Might Be On ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Next Season

Everyone is on board to make this happen according to creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino

If you love This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, then get ready to celebrate as two of your favorites come together. Sterling K. Brown is in negotiations to star on the hit Amazon series.

Town & Country reports that it was Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan who brokered the deal with Brown, who stars as Randall Pearson in This Is Us, at the 2019 SAG Awards. Brosnahan, who plays Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the breakout hit show, put the request out to Sterling backstage at the awards show, and both actors seemed to like the idea.

“I would do anything. I would go crazy.”

Brown seemed as enthusiastic as Brosnahan, saying, “I’m in, I’m in. Deal!” while shaking hands.

Amy Sherman-Palladino agrees with Brosnahan that the This Is Us star is at the top of the whole cast’s wish list and confirmed that everyone involved was just trying to arrange the right character and the best time in the schedule.

“[Brosnahan] doesn’t have to campaign very hard. We all want Sterling K. Brown on the show. Sterling K. Brown happens to be a very busy man. We love him. We are trying to find stuff that works with his schedule.”

New post (SAG Awards 2019: Watch Rachel Brosnahan Beg Sterling K. Brown to Join Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has been published on Celebrity World 24-7 – https://t.co/xCgsjjCF2S pic.twitter.com/oiLO8Z26Mo — CelebrityWorld24-7 (@Celebritywor24) January 28, 2019

ET Online says that the cast and crew behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has an eclectic wish list that also includes actors, Steve Buscemi, Daniel Craig, and Alan Arkin, but Sterling K. Brown was a unanimous choice. Brosnahan assured Brown that the show’s writers would come up with something great for him because they are “gods.”

Sherman-Palladino says that Brown would be greeted on set by his fan club.

“We’re massive fans, and we just love him to death, so we would be thrilled. Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled.”

TV Insider hints that there might be another familiar face making an appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Gilmore Girls alum, Lauren Graham. Sherman-Palladino said that Graham asked and she can’t say no to the actor she credits with her career.

“Lauren made a request, and Lauren is my queen and the reason I have a career, so I honor the request of Lauren Graham. I’m trying to figure it out.”

The plan is to have Graham and Brown in Season 3, which “would be lovely,” according to the show’s creator. Something says that after garnering so many awards and so much attention, getting big names to star on the show won’t be too hard going forward.