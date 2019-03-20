‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Details Daughter’s Hospital Stay, Says Addie ‘Never Lost Her Spirit’

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s daughter Addie recently spent some time in the hospital. While the mom of three let her fans know that Addie was doing much better by sharing a video with Addie, Leah went on Instagram Live according to Us Weekly and shared some more information about how her daughter is doing now that she is home and feeling better.

“Addie never lost her spirit. She was still so funny. The doctor in the ER was like, ‘Man, she has such a personality to be six years old, and I was like, ‘Oh, you haven’t seen nothing yet.’ … She definitely proved me right by talking and laughing and goofing off in the ER.”

Fans of the hit Teen Mom 2 show know that Addie has quite the personality so it shouldn’t be too surprising that she showed off her personality while at the hospital.

Leah explained that her daughter was on antibiotics to help with swollen lymph nodes. She revealed that the swelling is getting better, but that her daughter will have to get more bloodwork.

“It’s been crazy, but thankfully, she’s getting much better.”

Leah has been sharing her life on MTV since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Leah found out that she was expecting twin daughters with her then-boyfriend Corey Simms. The couple welcomed daughter Aliannah and Aleeah in December 2009. While the couple got married and tried to make their relationship work, they eventually divorced. Leah then met and married a man named Jeremy Calvert. The couple married in 2012 and eventually welcomed their daughter Addie. The couple later divorced, but continue to co-parent their daughter.

Jeremy works a job that often takes him out of town. Even though he was working out of town when Addie was in the hospital, he was able to get back to town to be with her at the hospital.

Leah has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 since the show started. On the most recent season, viewers were introduced to Leah’s new boyfriend, Jason Jordan. While things seemed to be going well between the couple on the show, the pair recently split. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah took to Instagram to share a post about everything happening for a reason.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes of the show on MTV. Fans can catch up with Leah and her girls on Monday nights.