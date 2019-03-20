‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Turns Up the Heat In Plunging Red Dress On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders has a jaw-dropping feed on her Instagram account, so it’s no surprise that the model boasts more than 3 million followers. The 27-year-old social media sensation — better known by her nickname “Golden Barbie” — certainly lived up to the hype with her latest steamy upload to the platform that was sure to send pulses racing.

Jasmine’s most recent snap shared on Wednesday, March 20 captured the model serving a stunning look on the red carpet for the Daily Front Row Awards, which were held on Sunday, March 17. The blonde bombshell was certainly dressed to impress for the night in a bold red gown that flashed plenty of skin and left little to the imagination. Jasmine flaunted her cleavage underneath the garment’s plunging neckline that hit well below her voluptuous bosom, while also putting her long, toned legs on display thanks to the ensemble’s thigh-high leg slit that could have easily created a serious wardrobe malfunction for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.

The German-American beauty added a pair of strappy silver heels to her look for the night, and chose a simple pair of diamond stud earrings to give her outfit a bit of bling. Jasmine stayed on trend with her bag choice for the night as well, opting to carry her things in a small box clutch for the evening. The Instagram celebrity wore her signature blonde tresses in a sleek up-do for the evening, and completed the look with a full face of makeup featuring a thick coating of mascara on her lashes and bright red lipstick to match her gorgeous dress.

Fans of the swimsuit model went wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 4,200 likes after only 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the “Golden Barbie” with compliments for her awards-show outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said Jasmine was “so beautiful.”

“You look magnificent,” commented a third.

Some took note of how well the model rocks the color red — something she has proved a number of times on her Instagram account in the past.

In November of last year, Jasmine found out that she would be featured as a rookie in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which hits shelves in May. The model has been quite busy in the months since, jetting around the world for a number of fashion events, such as Paris and New York Fashion Week, as well as most recently modeling some of the 70’s-inspired clothing from actress Zendaya’s new collaboration collection with designer Tommy Hilfiger.