Samantha Hoopes Leaves Nothing To The Imagination Under Unbuttoned Blazer In Racy New Photo

Samantha Hoopes had been quiet on Instagram over the weekend and into this week, but her most recent post was definitely worth the fans’ wait. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a very revealing photo of herself donning an unbuttoned coat that leaves little to the imagination.

In the snapshot in question, the 28-year-old swimsuit model is standing by a wooden stool while donning the gray plaid blazer, which is open at the front, showing that she is naked underneath. Hoopes is resting one foot on the stool with her leg spread open in a sultry pose that accentuates her strong legs.

She teamed her blazer with a pair of white underwear that completes her sexy outfit. Hoopes is posing in front of gray wall that matches the overall color palette of the photo and her blazer, as well as the color of her skin. The Pennsylvania native is wearing her chocolate-colored hair up in a messy bun aside from two strands that frame her face.

Because she is shot from a distance, Hoopes it is hard to see her makeup in detail. However, she appears to be wearing some eyeliner on both upper and lower lids, as well as mascara to enhance her lashes. She is also wearing bronzer on her cheeks and around her face, helping accentuate her facial structure. In addition, the model is looking straight at the onlooker with a fierce gaze and her lips very slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 30,000 likes and over 370 comments in just a few hours of having been shared — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the swimsuit model.

“Almost spilled my beverage when I first glanced at this,” one user wrote.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Hoopes, who has been featured six times on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue since 2014 as Maxim pointed out last year, told her followers in a recent Instagram post that she will be doing some traveling soon, while promising to keep them updated and asking them to share what they would like to see more of.

“Gonna be traveling and posting much much more soon what do y’all wanna see more of. I’m going to be posting more videos on IGTV coming soon! Lemme know your feed back,” she wrote.