Olivia Culpo & Her Sister Get In A Tub Together, Throw Bubbles To Celebrate Collaboration With Amazon

On Wednesday, Olivia Culpo treated her 3.8 million Instagram followers to a very bubbly photo — both figuratively and literally.

Earlier today, the gorgeous actress and model took to her Instagram page to share a couple of glamorous snapshots of herself and her model sister, Sophia Culpo. For their latest photo shoot, the two girls hopped into a bathtub together, one filled with clear plastic bubbles, and began to throw them around in what looked like a fun-filled bonding moment.

The new photos announced the girls’ fresh collaboration with Amazon, as the global mega-e-retailed has just launched its own line of skincare products under the brand Belei. According to Fashionista, the new line includes 12 products spanning moisturizers, serums, micellar wipes, a mask, sunscreen, and eye cream — and comes with some fairly accessible price tags, ranging between $9 and $40.

As noted in the photo caption, Olivia and Sophia have been hired by Amazon to promote the recently launched Belei brand — and the two model sisters did a fabulous job at making work seem like a lot of fun. The girls certainly looked like they were having the time of their lives and put on quite a rambunctious show for the camera. The two sisters were photographed playing around in the tub, flashing their bright smiles and even bursting into laughter as they tossed around the plastic bubbles.

“Bubble trouble,” Olivia quipped in the photo caption.

For the Belei photo shoot, the former Miss Universe swathed her incredible figure in an eye-catching red leather ensemble, featuring a strappy wrap-around top with a plunging neckline and tight-fit pants. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum teamed up her outfit with a pair of elegant red heels and added some bling to her look with medium-sized hoop earrings.

The gorgeous brunette pulled back her raven tresses in a sleek low bun and donned a full face of makeup that included some dark eyeshadow, lots of light pink blush and highlighter, and some dark pink lipstick on her plump lips.

Meanwhile, her sister cut an elegant figure in a smart black blazer and put her long, lean legs on full display.

Sophia styled her dark locks in loose waves that beautifully framed her face. The stunning model accentuated her pretty features with natural-looking makeup and wore a delicate black bracelet around her wrist. She topped off her classy look with a pair of black heels.

The two sisters posed in a white, shabby-chic bathroom decorated with whimsical artificial flowers. On a small glass table by the tub, the girls showcased some of the new Belei products.

The new photos received a lot of attention from Olivia’s Instagram followers, garnering close to 20,000 likes and within an hour of having been posted. Her fans labeled the snapshots as “adorable” and “cute,” leaving sweet messages of appreciation for the model sisters.

“Sophia and Olivia, double bubble trouble,” remarked one Instagram user.