Hannah Jeter Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Racy Instagram Photo

Hannah Jeter keeps a rather private life, but some of her most famous photo shoots have a way of keeping her alive on Instagram. On Wednesday, Maxim magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot featuring the model in a risqué white top that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 28-year-old swimsuit model is donning an off-the-shoulder top with frills that cascade down and features a sheer underlayer that shows the model is not wearing a bra underneath. The cut of the top highlights the Sports Illustrated model’s strong shoulders and collarbone, in addition to drawing attention to her cleavage as well.

She is posing with her right side to the camera as she faces the onlooker over her shoulder. She is shooting an intense gaze at the camera paired with a slight smile that is both sweet and seductive at the same time.

The model, who is married to the former MLB star Derek Jeter, is wearing a gorgeous deep brown smokey makeup that makes the piercing blue of her eyes pop. She paired the makeup with a simple nude lipstick that allows the focus to remain on her eyes, while bronzer. Her chocolate-colored hair is up in a casual bun while a few strands fly freely around her face.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 861,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,100 likes and close to 50 comments within a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Jeter’s beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo, which was captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“This blows me away,” one user offered.

“WOW!! That smoky sultry look!! One of the great beauties of Maxim Magazine,” another one chimed in.

Jeter has appeared in five editions of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue between 2013 and 2017, which includes being the cover model of the 2015 issue, as Us Weekly previously pointed out.

The model and the former New York Yankees player and current owner of Miami Marlins welcomed a baby girl named Story Grey Jeter on January 31, as Today reported. The couple made the news of their pregnancy public in September when she was spotted out with a growing baby bump, according to E! Online. In August 2017, the Jeters welcomed their first daughter, Bella Raine.