Multiple ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Character Posters Highlight The Massive Ensemble Cast

The first John Wick was a complete surprise and saw the resurgence of Keanu Reeves. Reeves commitment and dedication to the highly innovative action sequences contributed to the film’s unexpected success. The second sequel titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, has released 10 character posters from the film, highlighting all the major characters both new and old, showcasing all the players of the new film in an IGN exclusive.

The first John Wick saw a grieving Wick (Keanu Reeves) as a former assassin brought out of retirement to seek revenge. The second film in the series sees Wick reluctantly be brought back into the world he left behind, but this time, to repay an old debt that sees him get caught up in a power struggle between other powerful gangsters. That film ended with Wick breaking one of the major rules of this world, that saw him turn pariah, and have to be on the run, as every other assassin in the is given the contract to kill him.

With Chapter 2 ending on such a massive cliffhanger, the third film will presumably start things off without much setup. Given his status, it’s assumed that Wick will need much help to be able to take on assassins from all over the world. Given that, the third film has also increased its cast, featuring a lot of supporting characters, some as allies, some enemies and some whose allegiances may be unknown until the movie releases.

(L-R) Producer/director David Leitch, actors Lance Reddick, Dean Winters, Keanu Reeves, Adrianne Palicki, and director Chad Stahelski arrive at a screening of Lionsgate Films’ ‘John Wick’ at the Arclight Theatre on October 22, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The posters featured exclusively on IGN, show Wick along with his dog in a somber pose, awaiting what’s to come. Halle Barry is seen as Sofia, with two German Sheppards on each side of her, and is supposedly an ally to Wick. Said Taghmaoui is shown as being a character seemingly of Middle Eastern descent called The Elder. Anjelica Huston and Asia Kate Dillon are also seen in ominous looking poses, as The Director and The Adjudicator, respectively.

What’s very interesting, is the inclusion of Mark Dacascos as Zero, given his martial arts and stunts background, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Zero will be seen going head to head with Wick. The posters end with the familiar faces of Laurence Fishburne and the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston. Another interesting addition has to be Jason Mantzoukas as Tick Tock Man, who may be an ally, given his similar appearance to the Bowery King.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, with a full trailer to be released soon. Directed by Chad Stahelski, The film releases on May 17