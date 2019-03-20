Ariana Grande Signs Away 90 Percent Of Royalties For ‘7 Rings’

Ariana Grande’s single “7 Rings” is a global No. 1 smash. The song might be about the joys that money can buy, but the song can’t really buy her that much as she has signed away 90 percent of the royalties to Rodgers and Hammerstein, according to The New York Times.

The songs melody is lifted from the famed songwriting duo’s 1959 classic, “My Favorite Things,” featured in The Sound of Music which is why Grande is giving them 90 percent.

The New York Times also reported that when the “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker’s team at Republic Records went in to make a licensing deal just weeks before the song’s January release, they agreed to the percentage request without further negotiation with Concord, the company that owns the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

In 2006, Gwen Stefani sampled some of the yodeling heard in The Sound of Music‘s “Lonely Goatherd” on her song “Wind It Up.” However, she signed to give them only 50 percent of the royalties.

Grande is currently embarking on a world tour titled “Sweetener” that started in Albany, New York, on March 18. The tour will visit Europe and is scheduled to end October 13 in Switzerland. No more tour dates past this date have been announced so far.

Last year, Ariana released her fourth studio album Sweetener, which was a global success. The album contained the hits “No Tears Left To Cry,” “The Light Is Coming,” “God Is A Woman,” and “Breathin.” Shortly after, Grande treated her fans with more new music, which resulted in a fifth studio album this year titled Thank U, Next. The single named after the record had an iconic music video where Ariana acted out four big chick flick movies — Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On. Grande last week broke a record only the Beatles previously held by having three of her current singles place in the top three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

With her music doing so well commercially, Ariana won her first Grammy Award this year for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Unfortunately, she was not there to accept her award due to a disagreement on her performance with the producers, which resulted in her not attending, according to E!

Grande’s Instagram following boasts a huge 148 million making her second most followed person on the app and most followed female. Currently, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person with over 158 million followers.