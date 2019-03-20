‘General Hospital’ Star Ingo Rademacher Gives Small Update On Jax Return

Ingo Rademacher will be heading back to Port Charles very soon.

It won’t be long now before Ingo Rademacher is back on General Hospital. He is returning to his longtime role as Jax very soon and fans are excited to have him back in Port Charles. The soap actor gave a short update on how things are progressing and it’s looking like he is set to be on screen in just a few short weeks.

Posting on his Instagram on Wednesday, Rademacher shared a snapshot of himself standing outside the General Hospital studio. He is dressed casually in black jeans and a black t-shirt. He said that he was only there for a fitting for his character, but he hasn’t begun filming yet. Ingo will be back at the studio next week to start filming, which means that it is likely Jax will show up on screen possibly around the first part of May.

The Australian didn’t have an air date to announce just yet, but he urged fans to keep a watch out for that info later on. He expressed his excitement about stepping back into his character’s shoes on General Hospital. He originated the role of Jasper Jacks in 1996 and has been in and out of Port Charles for some time now.

Ingo Rademacher previously took over the role of Thorne Forrester on Bold and the Beautiful in 2017. After a little over a year of being on the CBS soap, he decided not to renew his contract. His exit announcement in December gave General Hospital fans some hope that this move would free him up to return as Jax. They didn’t have long to wait as the news of his comeback happened just two months later.

.@IngoRademacher is back at @GeneralHospital & starts taping very soon! Won't be long before we see Jax again —> https://t.co/RrKig1isti #GH pic.twitter.com/eLEpwJXdWC — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) March 20, 2019

What brings Jax back to Port Charles? The most likely scenario is that he will return to be with his daughter, Josslyn. She has found her first love with Oscar Nero, but things aren’t looking so good for the teen. His fight with cancer is expected to come to a tragic end in the next couple of months.

On Monday’s episode, he was given the bad news that his brain tumor has grown and his seizures will be coming more frequently and more severe. Dr. Terry told Oscar that he only has about six weeks at the most to live. Joss will be left brokenhearted when the time comes and she will need her dad more than ever.

While most fans are not looking forward to seeing Oscar fade away, they will be happy to have Jax back soon. Keep watching for more hints on his return to General Hospital.