‘General Hospital’ Stars Snag Big Daytime Emmy Award Nominations

The Daytime Emmy Award nominations were revealed Wednesday morning and General Hospital landed some impressive bits of recognition. Many fan-favorite cast members will be vying for statues later this spring during the ceremony, although at least one core GH cast member was overlooked and fans are not pleased about it.

Soap Opera Digest shares the nominations for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Maura West (Ava) and Laura Wright (Carly) are both up for Outstanding Lead Actress, and Maurice Benard (Sonny) is up for Outstanding Lead Actor alongside castmate Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin).

Vernee Watson (Stella) earned a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category, and General Hospital stars Max Gail (Mike) and Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) snagged nods on the Outstanding Supporting Actor side. The Outstanding Younger Actress category includes nominations for three GH stars: Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki), Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle), and Eden McCoy (Josslyn).

When it comes to the Outstanding Young Actor group, both William Lipton (Cameron) and Garren Stitt (Oscar) were recognized. General Hospital fans will surely be excited to see that actress Patricia Bethune, who played Nurse Mary Pat, snagged a nomination in the Outstanding Guest Performer category.

According to Variety, General Hospital received the second-most nominations out of the four daytime soaps. GH received 25 noms, including one for Best Drama Series, and they came in just behind Days of Our Lives and their 27 noms. The Young and the Restless pulled in 20 nominations and The Bold and the Beautiful received 12.

Of course, not everybody who received pre-nominations ends up with a formal nomination, but General Hospital fans are frustrated over some cast members who were passed over. As SheKnows Soaps noted, Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Tamara Braun (Kim) received Outstanding Supporting Actress pre-nominations, and Storms’ exclusion from today’s announcement has really ruffled a lot of fan feathers.

Other General Hospital stars who did make the pre-nomination group, but not the nomination round, include Finola Hughes (Anna) and Michelle Stafford (Nina) in the Outstanding Lead Actress group. Wes Ramsey (Peter), Cassandra James (Terry), and James Read (Gregory Chase) round out that list.

Few of these official nominations come as a major surprise, as these General Hospital cast members had some heavy-duty storylines this past year. Of course, there are similarly intense performances coming from the other soaps too so it will be interesting to see which actors and actresses walk away with the awards this spring.

It looks like it could be a big night of wins for General Hospital and people will surely be buzzing as the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards are handed out on Sunday, May 5, in Pasadena, California.