Flat Earth Supporters Plan Antarctic Trip To Prove Theory

Supporters aim to discover the great wall that they believe occurs at the end of the Earth.

With the recent popularity in the flat Earth theory, supporters are now planning an Antarctic trip in an effort to prove their theory that the world is flat and not a sphere. However, this trip may be hindered thanks to the Antarctic Treaty of 1961.

Flat Earth supporters, also commonly known as “flat-Earthers,” believe that a massive wall exists in the Antarctic region that signifies the edge of the world. According to supporters, this wall is supposed to be thousands of feet thick and approximately 164 feet high. So, it’s like the Wall in HBO’s Game of Thrones but without white walkers on the other side.

“If you take a globe and you squish it down, the Antarctic would go all the way around the Earth,” FEIC founder Robbie Davidson told Forbes.

“It’s kind of like an ice shore and it’s very, very large. It’s not like you just go there and you can just peek over it. We don’t believe anything can fall off the edge, because a big portion of the flat earth community believes that we’re in a dome, like a snow globe. So the sun, moon, and stars are all inside. It’s very high but all contained inside. So there’s no way to actually fall off of the earth.”

Now, their expedition is set to prove these claims.

According to the New York Post, this expedition is being organized by the Flat Earth International Conference (FEIC) and is set to occur sometime next year. However, further details of the exploratory trip are being kept under wraps by the organization.

It may seem like a fairly straightforward expedition for the flat Earth supporters. However, as IFL Science points out, Antarctica is covered by the Antartic Treaty of 1961. This international treaty sees a universal claim on the territory which means no one country can claim territorial sovereignty in Antarctica.

While this may hinder the FEIC’s discovery of the region, it may actually work in their favor. Flat Earth supports have claimed that this treaty works to strongly restrict private exploration of the area. So, it gives the group an opportunity to explore parts of the area but still not totally prove or disprove their theory, leaving the situation open for their own interpretation of whether or not the Earth is flat.

Although, the treaty does also support scientific exploration in certain instances. And, scientific exploration of Antarctica has already been done, many times over, in fact. People have managed to traverse Antarctica, which would disprove the flat Earth theory of the massive wall that prevents people from going over the edge of the Earth. However, flat Earth supporters have regularly been distrustful of government and scientific exploration or explanations of the belief that the world is round and not flat.