Kim Kardashian Poses In Bra & Sheer Tights While Rocking An Extravagant Wig In Recent Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a daring outfit, which she paired with an even more daring wig. In the photo in question, the makeup mogul is featured in a black bra with two thick straps that go over the reality TV star’s shoulders, drawing attention to her cleavage.

The 38-year-old teamed the bra with a pair of sheer black tights over black underwear, putting together a look that accentuates her famous curvy behind, particularly her wide hips, booty and itty bitty waist. Kim paired her daring outfit with a raven black wig that reaches all the way down to the ground. The soon-to-be mother of four is holding a white robe against her shoulders. To complete her look, she wore a pair of futuristic looking sunglasses, which according to the tag in her post is by Carolina Lemke.

Because Kim is wearing oversized shades and the wig is in a side part that cascades over her left side all the way down, her face is partially covered, making it hard to determine what kind of makeup she is wearing. However, it is possible to see that she has on a nude lipstick that contrasts with the black of her outfit and hair.

The post, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared with her whopping 131 million followers, garnered more than 1.2 million likes and over 7,500 comments in about four hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the socialite took to the comments section to offer how they feel about her looks and the wig.

“Black-haired Rapunzel,” one user wrote.

“Breaking the Internet again,” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail recently pointed out, Kim has partnered up with Carolina Lemke to release an eyewear collection named Onsight, which will come out on April 2. According to the report, today’s post is a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the campaign. Later today, Kim shared another photo to Instagram teasing the release of the collection, in which she is sitting on a couch while rocking a different pair of shades. In the caption, she noted that they are called Tempest and will be released as part of the Onsight collection coming out in a few weeks.

Last week, she shared three pictures from her shoot for her new eyewear collection, which was shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott with makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic and hair by Chris Appleton, according to The Daily Mail.