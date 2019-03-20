‘Truth Or Dare’ Director Jeff Wadlow Confirmed For ‘Danger Girl’, A ’90s Comic Book Series Adaptation

With comic book adaptations dominating the film industry, yet another comic book property is headed to the big screen, this time by the director of Kick-Ass 2. As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Wadlow has been confirmed as the director for the upcoming Danger Girl, based on a hit comic book series of the same name, which was released in 1998 and still in publication today.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Wadlow will be adapting source material from a comic book into a movie, given that he took over the reins of the Kick-Ass franchise after Matthew Vaughn decided not to continue directing. Since Kick-Ass 2, Wadlow has gone on to direct the recent hit Truth Or Dare for Blumhouse. Wadlow has shown his skill in adapting source material into a film adaptation before, so adapting Danger Girl from the ’90s into the modern world should not be too difficult, even if they decide to set the story in modern day. Adapting the material will also be easier with the involvement of the original creators.

The Danger Girl film is set to be produced by Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film, Jeremy Bolt of JB Pictures and Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe Films who originally has acquired the rights to the film in 2010.

(L-R) Kim Coates, Leonard Earl Howze, Maurice Compte, Lauren Shaw, Zulay Henao, Andy Garcia, Kevin James, and Jeff Wadlow attend ‘True Memoirs Of An International Assassin’ at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 3, 2016, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Originally printed by the Wildstorm comic imprint, the comic series Danger Girl is now printed through IDW Publishing. The series is best described as a team of super secret agent spies who travel the world getting caught up in adventures, defeating evil-doers, and basically saving the world. Danger Girl has often been compared to other fictional characters such as Charlie’s Angels, James Bond or Indiana Jones. The frantic and on-the-chase concept of Danger Girl makes it an appealing story to be adapted into a mainstream, film.

The Comic book was written by J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell, who will also be serving as executive producers on the film. This involvement of the original writers gives hope that the filmmakers respect the source material, and will attempt to do justice to the original story and retain what makes Danger Girl so appealing.

When speaking to Deadline, producer Askarieh discusses why he’s been wanting to make this movie for so long.

“I have been a fan of Danger Girl for more than 20 years and the idea of being part of the team to finally bring Scott’s and Andy’s iconic creation to the screen is incredibly exciting.”

Danger Girl will be written by Wadlow, along with Umair Aleem. No actors have yet been cast for the film, nor is any release date set.