‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Gets A Hammer After Arturo Tells The Truth

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show an irate looking Abby holding a hammer circling a parked vehicle with a gleam in her eye.

The Inquisitr reported that Arturo (Jason Canela) decides to get out in front of Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) recent threat to spill the beans of their ill-considered night together to Abby (Melissa Ordway). While Arturo doesn’t know it yet, Mia is also possibly pregnant. If she is, there’s a strong possibility that the baby is Arturo’s, which could further complicate things for Abby and Arturo’s future. Instead of waiting for Mia to strike, Arturo tries some honesty with his bride-to-be and begs for her forgiveness for sleeping with Mia while they were dating.

Arturo proposed rather suddenly after Mia and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) vow renewal, and the whole thing enraged Mia. On Valentine’s Day, Mia accidentally called out Arturo’s name, and Rey left her to go straight to Sharon (Sharon Case) and profess his love, which Sharon returned. Of course, Rey promptly arrested Sharon for murder, but that’s neither here nor there. Of course, Mia ended up attacking Lola (Sasha Calle) thinking she was Abby because Lola borrowed Abby’s coat. Rey didn’t arrest Mia for that, though, because of the supposed baby.

Today on #YR, the Valentine's party doesn't go as planned when Abby and Mia confront each other. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/4XblzJh5BP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 15, 2019

According to She Knows Soaps, it does not appear as if Abby is in the mood for forgiving after she learns the truth from Arturo. In fact, the blonde Newman heiress looks more like she’s ready to exact some revenge on her no good, cheating fiance. Abby gleefully looks at the hammer as she circles Arturo’s black truck, which he dearly loves. It looks like Abby will make Arturo pay dearly for cheating on her and breaking her trust.

As if cheating isn’t bad enough, if word gets out, Abby will be incredibly embarrassed about the demise of her relationship after her big splashy Life & Style magazine cover announcing her engagement. Although the huge story was merely a ruse to throw the press off of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) arrest for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder, it will still be awkward to announce that she won’t be having a fancy Newman wedding anytime soon.

Of course, it’s far better to know all the details before walking down the aisle and pledging to love Arturo forever. Who knows? Perhaps if Abby takes her anger out on the vehicle, she will be ready to forgive Arturo and move forward with their wedding plans.