Josh & Anna Duggar’s Marriage On The Rocks Alleges ‘Radar Online’

A new report by Radar Online alleges that Josh and Anna Duggar’s marriage is on the rocks and the couple is selling their Arkansas home because of their marital issues. The new report comes days after Anna Duggar praised her husband on Instagram for his birthday with a list of reasons she loves him.

Josh, Anna, and their five kids have been living in the 3,000-square-foot Siloam Springs, Arkansas home since 2015. The report states that the couple is listing the property, which is on two acres of land, as an “updated farmhouse.” The property, which was purchased as a foreclosure for $55,000 in 2015, is now listed for $299,000 according to Trulia.

The couple purchased the home after relocating from Washinton D.C. after Duggar was released from his job as executive director at Family Research Council Action, the lobbying arm of the conservative advocacy group.

“I will be engaging the grassroots and taking the message of faith, family, and freedom all across America,” the Arkansas native said upon taking the position, as reported by The New York Daily News.

Duggar was let go from his job after it was revealed via a story published by In Touch Magazine that the reality star had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was just 13-years-old. Two of his sisters, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, came forward to say they were victims of their brother’s actions.

In Touch was able to obtain the police documents regarding charges against Josh Duggar through a Freedom of Information Act request in 2015.

After the story broke, both Josh and Anna Duggar moved back to Arkansas from Washington to be closer to his extended Duggar clan. It was then revealed that Duggar had an account on a website named Ashley Madison, a place where married people can find companionship and engage in extramarital affairs. It was also revealed that Josh Duggar had an addiction to pornography.

Josh Duggar went to a faith-based rehabilitation center in Illinois for six months in order to deal with his issues. Anna Duggar stayed behind and lived with the Duggar clan along with the couple’s four children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, and Meredith, who was born just one month before the scandal that almost tore the duo apart. The couple welcomed their fifth child together, Mason, in 2017.

Since the scandal that almost imploded their marriage, the twosome has put on a happy face on social media. Neither Josh nor Anna Duggar has officially commented on the status of their union.