Michael Jackson’s Wax Figures Not In Jeopardy Of Being Removed Amid ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash

Michael Jackson’s wax figures aren’t going anywhere at Madame Tussauds, despite the recent backlash from the documentary Leaving Neverland.

According to TMZ, Madam Tussauds has no plans to get rid of Michael Jackson’s wax figures or put them away due to the disturbing allegations that were brought against the late singer in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

A spokesperson for the museum says that there are no plans to make any alterations when it comes to MJ’s statues and that people expect to see the King of Pop represented when they come to visit.

“The figures on display at Madame Tussauds reflect profiles that have had an impact on popular culture and that visitors expect to see. Michael Jackson has been and is currently a feature of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. We regularly monitor our choice of figures on display based on external events and visitor feedback. It will be kept on display for the foreseeable future,” the spokesperson stated.

In the documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck tell their stories about how they befriended MJ and how that friendship led to years of horrific sexual abuse at the hands of the singer.

The fallout from Leaving Neverland has been severe. Following the film airing on HBO, fans have been debating Michael Jackson’s innocence or guilt. Some radio stations are now refusing to play the singer’s music, and The Simpsons pulled an early episode which featured MJ’s voice work from the rotation.

Last week, Michael’s daughter, Paris Jackson, allegedly tried to commit suicide. Sources tell the outlet that Paris is dealing with some issues stemming from the allegations that were brought against her father in the documentary. However, Paris denies the rumors that she tried to harm herself.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wade Robson recently spoke out for the first time since Leaving Neverland aired and revealed that he isn’t too concerned whether or not people still listen to Michael’s music, although he claims he does not.

Instead, Wade says he hopes his story helps others who have been living with the impact of sexual abuse in their lives, and that his story may help fans step back and take a look at the celebrities that are being idolized.

The film’s director, Dan Reed, recently told Film Stage that he would love to do a sequel to the documentary that focuses on Jackson’s child molestation trial, but won’t attempt it unless his alleged victim, Gavin Arvizo, participates.

Meanwhile, fans can continue to see Michael Jackson’s wax figures at Madame Tussauds locations around the globe.