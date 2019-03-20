Cindy Crawford Reveals That Rande Gerber Likes It Better When She Goes Au-Naturale: ‘My Husband Hates Makeup’

Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber prefers his wife au-naturale rather than caked in makeup.

The supermodel recently did a beauty tutorial for Vogue where she opened up about her out-the-door beauty routine. In the video, Crawford appears in her bathroom as she rocks a silky purple robe and shares some of her beauty tips with viewers. The 53-year-old reveals that she learned how to do her own makeup when she was modeling and she mostly just imitated what her fellow models were doing and learned to apply makeup that way. But if it were up to her husband? She would go makeup-free all the time.

“My husband hates makeup, so this is already too much makeup for him. But I do explain to him that women do makeup for other women, not men.”

“I have found as I’ve gotten older I wear way less makeup,” she continued.

“I would say that’s the biggest evolution for me which is kind of counter intuitive, but that also means that taking care of your skin is more important because you’re not covering it up with makeup.”

And while she learned from models and makeup artists about makeup application early in her career, now she says that she just enlists the help of her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, who is up to date on all of the latest trends. One example that Crawford gives is when her daughter watched a YouTube tutorial on how to do a cat eye and later, Cindy had her teach her how to do it.

And as she has gotten older, Crawford says that she has changed the way that she does her makeup. Now, the supermodel doesn’t like to use powder because she says that it settles the fine lines and wrinkles. Instead, she says, the little things like adding mascara or making her brows look good can really help complete the look.

Cindy’s son and daughter have both followed in their famous parent’s footsteps and now both Kaia and Presley Gerber are fashion models and popular ones at that. But Presley has found himself in a bit of trouble over the past few months. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Gerber was pulled over on New Year’s Day for drunk driving. Earlier this month, the L.A. District Attorney’s Office filed two misdemeanor charges against him — one for a DUI and another for driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08.

Since he’s a first time offender, it’s unlikely that he will get six months in prison but he is most likely looking at a $1,000 fine.