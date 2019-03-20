Jordyn Woods Shows Off Sultry Smile & Glowing Skin Amidst Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Though her life may have been turned upside down following the scandal involving Tristan Thompson and the alleged affair the duo took part in, Jordyn Woods has looked unphased by the drama since returning to social media after a lengthy silence. In the most recent snap posted to Instagram by the model, she shared a video where she showed off her glowing skin and a sly, sultry smile.

In the clip, Woods showed off several angles of her shimmery look. She had her newly-cut bob slicked back, and rocked a dramatic, trendy part. The former Good American model chose to contour her face with bronzer and upped the highlighter game to give her skin a translucent glow. She chose a peach-colored shadow and heavy flicks of mascara to make her chestnut eyes pop, and topped the modern look off with some rosy gloss that emphasized her plump pout.

Woods stood in front of a techno-inspired backdrop, and as she moved the camera in a circular motion, she revealed a tracksuit-style jacket that she had zipped up fully. For accessories, she opted for several, dainty hoops in gold that spiraled up her ears, in a very on-trend way.

Woods also took to her Instagram story to show off more of the look and revealed that the jacket came with a cinched black, belt that emphasized her endless curves. For that shot, she keeled over with laughter, showing off a wide, happy smile.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Woods will soon be jetting off for an international tour after being flooded with business deals following the drama surrounding her and the Kardashian clan. Multiple brands have come forward following her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, and found the model’s side of the story to be believable, as well as relatable. They feel that her story will help her gain followers, which would allow their products to be marketable to a wider audience.

Woods is said to be traveling to London at the end of the month with her mother, Elizabeth, who has also taken over the position of manager over the young woman’s public appearances and business accounts. Following their trip to London — where Woods will be meeting with potential business partners, as well as to do a little modeling — the duo will travel to Dubai to meet with Sheeraz Hasan, who is a marketing expert that handles the Middle East accounts for Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Additionally, since returning to social media, Woods has begun her journey as an influencer. Over the weekend, she shared a photo of herself rocking a lime green bathing suit and revealed that the garb came from Icon Swim, while adding the hashtag “ad” to advise her fans know that she had been paid to promote the product.