See The First Photo Of Jessica Simpson’s Baby Birdie

At long last, Jessica Simpson has given birth to her new baby girl.

At long last, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson have officially added to their family, which has now reached a total of five. It has been confirmed by Simpson’s representative that on Tuesday, March 19, Jessica gave birth to Birdie Mae Johnson, who is healthy and doing well. Fans are thrilled about the arrival of the newborn baby, and the singer could not have been happier to see Birdie come out at 10 pounds, 13 ounces.

People received confirmation from Simpson’s representative that all was well with the family. Birdie Mae joins her and former NFL player Eric Johnson along with their daughter Maxwell Drew (6.5) and son Ace Knute (5).

Back in August of last year, the family made the pregnancy announcement together with a post on Instagram that had the couple’s kids holding balloons. They were surrounded by small pink balloons and the caption simply said, “SURPRISE…This little baby will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

For those who have been following along with Simpson’s pregnancy since they revealed it back in August, she has made it as fun as humanly possible. Many of her pictures on her personal Instagram have been humorous, loving, and even poking fun at herself at times.

As others have followed her journey on social media, she made sure to give the big payoff on Wednesday. A picture was posted of newborn Birdie Mae Johnson as she lay in her hospital crib with the baby’s weight posted for all to see.

Simpson has spoken candidly about her pregnancy over the past months and said that her children were really excited for their new little sister. She revealed that they were anxious to know everything such as “how milk comes out of Mommy” and if her belly button acts as a speaker for communication with Birdie Mae.

Both she and Johnson wanted to be honest with the kids but not freak them out with too much information, either.

Birdie Mae’s baby shower was held in January, and it was appropriately titled “Birdie’s Nest,” which is when Jessica revealed the name.

While her pregnancy has been filled with fun and enjoyment, there have also been times when things were not so thrilling. Jessica did have a hospital stay earlier this month when she developed bronchitis, and it was painful as it was her fourth bout in just two months.

Some may feel as if Jessica Simpson has been pregnant forever, but when detailing it on Instagram, it can come off that way. Still, the singer may have felt like it was much longer than nine months, but everything has finally paid off in the end. Birdie Mae Johnson has made it to the world and is doing well along with her parents, brother, and sister.