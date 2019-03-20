USC Announces Carol Folt As Its First Female President Amid College Admissions Scandal

The University of Southern California announced that Carol L. Folt will be the school’s new president.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Folt is a former chancellor at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and was appointed to USC by its Board of Trustees on Wednesday. Folt will be the university’s first female president in its 139-year history.

Folt’s appointment comes just one week after USC’s latest media frenzy. The school made headlines after being one of four prestigious universities involved in an alleged bribery scam that resulted in the indictments and arrests of dozens, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. The scandal also resulted in a number of USC employees being arrested as well, including senior athletic director Donna Heinel and women’s water polo coach Jovan Vavic.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Folt has dealt with smoothing out controversies through her previous jobs. The Akron, Ohio, native reportedly spent her final years at UNC dealing with a controversy at the university that involved many students calling for a Confederate monument to be removed from the school’s quad, deeming it racist.

USC, however, isn’t new to being in the headlines for misconduct. The school also faced sexual assault allegations against George Tyndall, a campus gynecologist in 2018. The Tyndall scandal was reportedly the nail in the coffin for former president C.L. Max Nikias. The university was also at the center when former medical dean Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito was reportedly fired following a Los Angeles Times report that he had kept company with a circle of criminals and people who used drugs. Additionally, he had been captured on video apparently smoking methamphetamine, according to CBS.

The unanimous choice of USC's Presidential Search Advisory Committee, President Folt will take office as USC's new president on July 1, 2019. Learn more about her in the USC News story: https://t.co/Ys99lcMq3P — USC (@USC) March 20, 2019

In addition to finding new leadership, the university is also working to ensure the students who are allegedly linked to the scandal face appropriate repercussions. The Inquisitr previously reported that students who were allegedly involved in the scandal will have “limited access” upon their return to school and will also not have access to their transcripts pending review. USC also released a statement last week regarding the scandal and how they are taking action against applicants that may possibly be involved in the alleged scam, per CBS.

“Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC,” the school’s officials stated. “We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government. We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”