‘The Young And The Restless’ Celebrates Daytime Emmy Nominations

The Young and the Restless celebrated its multiple nominations for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony. The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is slated for Sunday, May 5, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Today, CBS Daytime’s The Talk announced the final nominations, and Y&R racked up an impressive number. The show earned nominations for Outstanding Drama, Oustanding Drama Writing Team, and Outstanding Drama Directing Team. Joining it are nominees The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital.

Peter Bergman picked up the nod for Outstanding Lead Actor for his work as Jack Abbott. Last year, Jack struggled with his identity after his sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson) made it appear as if John Abbott wasn’t Jack’s biological father. It all turned out to be a shocking revenge scheme, but Bergman had some poignant scenes during the storyline. The Abbott siblings also struggled with their mother Dina’s (Marla Adams) Alzheimer’s.

In the Outstanding Supporting Actor category, Bryon James received a nomination for his work as Devon Hamilton. Last year Devon suffered extreme heartache when he lost his wife Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and their unborn child due to his sister Lily’s (Christel Khalil) distracted driving. Devon has continued to deal with his grief since his family’s untimely demise.

Let the #DaytimeEmmys celebrations begin. ???? Give a round of applause for all of the #YR stars nominated this year! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5z7VbXiclq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 20, 2019

Both Beth Maitland and Mishael Morgan earned an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination. Maitland’s work as Traci Abbott was poignant all year especially as she worked to keep the peace between her siblings as well as her shock at learning what J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) had become. Meanwhile, Morgan exited the show last year when Hilary died, but leading up to that she delivered superb performances.

Zach Tinker’s work as Fenmore Baldwin earned him the Outstanding Younger Actor nominee. The struggling pop star returned to Genoa City unexpectedly and shocked Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) with the news that he’d dropped out of law school and planned to pursue a career as a singer. Plus, his flirtation with Lola (Sasha Calle) provided an excellent foil for Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Y&R also received nominations in Outstanding Casting Director for a Drama Series, Outstanding Art Dir./Set Decoration/Scenic Design, Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series, Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series, Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing, Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series. Finally, the song “How Could A Lie Feel So True” is nominated for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama Series.

Congratulations to The Young and the Restless on all the Daytime Emmy Award nominations!