Robert Pattinson And Elizabeth Debicki Joining The New Christopher Nolan Film

More casting news from the untitled Christopher Nolan film has been reported, shortly after news broke of John David Washington’s recent casting, as The Inquisitr reported. Variety now confirms that Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson will also join Washington in the new project, which will be released in 2020.

Nolan is considered a masterful filmmaker, and his next project is looking to be highly-anticipated by audiences and industry insiders. After the World War film Dunkirk, which garnered Nolan his first Academy Award nomination, not much else is known about this new project other than the fact that it is considered a blockbuster by insiders. There is little doubt, however, that the film will be shot in part, if not entirely in IMAX, as is Nolan’s usual approach.

Elizabeth Debicki, possibly most recognizable for her role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, has been fast rising within Hollywood. The actress has done many memorable roles and is becoming a very well known face in the industry. Her IMDb page lists one of her first roles as being in The Great Gatsby, which she quickly moving on from to The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Night Manager, and the most recent film, the star-studded Widows. Debicki has even been confirmed for the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, as reported by Slash Film.

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Robert Pattinson has had an even more impressive and almost meteoric rise to, not commercial fame, but more accomplishments as an actor. Originally being remembered for his small, but noticeable role in the Harry Potter franchise, the young actor become most famous for his leading role in the Twilight franchise. Since then, Pattinson has seemingly very consciously tried to update his image while focusing on prestige films with some of the best filmmakers.

Pattinson’s IMDb page shows how the actor has avoided a lot of films that would be considered mainstream or commercially accessible but has gone for the more independent and unconventional projects. Films such as The Rover, Good Time, Map To The Stars, The Lost City Of Z and many more, have all been applauded for Pattinson’s performance alone, and the actor is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with.

The addition of Debicki and Pattinson to Nolan’s project, along with Washington, is already making this untitled film highly anticipated, without knowing anything about the story or any other plot details.

Christopher Nolan’s untitled film is scheduled for a July 17, 2020 release date, from Warner Bros.