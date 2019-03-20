Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Aren’t Returning To USC So They Can ‘Focus On Getting Through This Ordeal’

Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli are reportedly not returning to the University of Southern California following their parent’s alleged college admissions scam.

Since news broke that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo, allegedly paid $500,000 so their daughters can attend the prestigious university, People reports that the sisters are “taking things one day at a time.” A source told the magazine that while classes at USC are back in session from spring break, the Olivia and Bella, 19 and 20 respectively, have not returned and don’t have any plans to do so. The two are reportedly more concerned with their parents’ indictment and arrests for allegedly being involved in the sham.

“They don’t plan to return to USC. Right now, they are just focused on getting through this ordeal, the source told People. “The girls are not talking about future plans. They are more focused on what’s next for their parents,” adds the source. “They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now. For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

Not only has the Full House star and Mossimo’s alleged criminal actions affected their daughters’ lives academically, but also professionally. People reports that the recent news took a hit to Olivia Jade’s YouTube career, which reportedly brought her 2 million subscribers and endorsements. Shortly after the scandal went public, the influencer reportedly lost major campaigns with beauty brands like Sephora. A source told People that the hit to her career is hurting the most, claiming that “everything is just gone.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were two of dozens that were involved in the alleged college admissions debacle, which reportedly involves other elite universities like Yale, Georgetown and Stanford. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested last week on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, but were released on $1 million bonds. While no one in Loughlin’s camp has made a public statement, USC is reportedly cracking down on the other students that were allegedly involved in the scandal. Fox News reports that students who are linked to the scheme will be banned from registering for classes or obtaining their transcripts while their cases are under review. The university released a statement via Twitter on Wednesday regarding the changes.

“Following the review, we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion,” the school stated online.