Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy’s Marriage Hurting Amid College Admissions Scandal, Per ‘ET’

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s marriage could be in jeopardy, due to the shocking college admissions scandal that the actress is wrapped up in.

According to Entertainment Online, the college admissions drama has put a strain on Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s marriage. Huffman was one of many who was charged in connection to the scandal last week. Others accused of being involved include actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

The former Desperate Housewives star is now facing a serious legal battle. However, her husband was not indicted on any charges. The pair have been married since 1997 and share two daughters together — Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16.

“This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William’s marriage. They love each other but they’ve been arguing a lot,” an insider told the outlet.

“Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them. Their close friends were stunned by the news because they’ve always a seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted. They almost seemed to pride themselves on their honesty,” the source added.

Felicity now stands accused of paying $15,000 so that her oldest daughter, Sofia, could cheat on her SAT exam in order to get into an elite college. The actress was arrested last week, and was released on a $250,000 bond.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are continuing to deal with the fallout from the college admissions cheating scandal. https://t.co/sLGdh96CJ2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2019

Just last year, William H. Macy — who currently stars on the Showtime series, Shameless — praised Felicity Huffman, saying that his wife was by far one of the smartest people he’s ever known.

He also opened up about helping his children get a “leg up” in Hollywood if they choose to seek a career in entertainment, claiming that he would have no problem helping them get their foot in the door. Macy quipped that “nepotism works.”

According to Us Weekly, Macy has been taking the entire ordeal very hard, and has been “in tears” thinking about how this is impacting his family and his marriage, to say nothing of their careers. Sources tell the magazine that Huffman is absolutely “crushed” about the whole thing, and that her husband is completely “heartbroken” over the scandal.

It is unclear how much William knew about the college admissions scandal, because he hasn’t been charged. It seems there may have been no evidence linking him to the bribe that his wife allegedly paid out.

Neither Felicity Huffman nor William H. Macy have publicly spoken out about the scandal.