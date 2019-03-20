Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Join Forces With Quay In New Sunglasses Campaign

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez became engaged just last week, and the power couple is already collaborating on projects together. On Wednesday, the actress and the former baseball pro unveiled a few sultry photos from their campaign with sunglasses brand Quay Australia, which now carries A.Rod and J.Lo collections. In a press release for the project, Lopez explained that sunglasses have always been a staple component of her wardrobe, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe,” the Second Act star said. “I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on a pair of sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on a great pair of sunglasses is part of that.”

She added that Quay Australia is one of her go-to brands, one that she wears regularly.

“When the opportunity to team up was presented, it felt so fitting. Getting to do this with Alex was a big bonus too. He loves sunglasses as much as I do,” Lopez continued.

The Quay X J.Lo collection features six styles priced at $60 each, while the Quay X A.Rod collection contains five men’s designs starting at $50.

In one of the campaign photos on Lopez’s Instagram feed, the singer poses in a yellow ruched maxi skirt with a high waist. Donning a matching yellow long-sleeved crop top and gold heels, Lopez looks extremely confident. Rodriguez stands next to his fiancee, wearing white pants and a blue long-sleeved button-down — finishing the ensemble off with white sneakers. Both stars sport white-framed sunglasses on their faces.

Rodriguez posted a similar photo on his feed — but in this one, the baseball pro wraps his arms around Lopez’s waist as she touches his thigh.

Another Instagram snapshot shows the couple posing in all-white outfits in front of a shadowy palm tree backdrop. Lopez dons white high-waisted pants and a white bandeau, while Rodriguez stands behind her in a sheer white long-sleeved T-shirt and white pants. The two accessorized their outfits with square-framed sunglasses.

Rodriguez popped the question to his girlfriend of two years on March 12, during a vacation in the Bahamas. Both he and Lopez shared photos of the ring — one sporting a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond — on Instagram later that day.

Lopez recently opened up to People about her engagement, noting that she and Rodriguez are “really happy.”

“We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” she said.