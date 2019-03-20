Kylie Jenner Shares Sultry Instagram Photo Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Fans Interpret It As A ‘Hint’

Kylie Jenner had a wild night out, judging by her latest Instagram photo. Earlier today, the bodacious reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to flaunt her internet-famous curves in a sweltering snap that immediately sent temperatures soaring.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been dropping loads of sultry photos on her Instagram page lately, getting some viral attention in the process and leaving many of her fans hot under the collar. On Monday, Kylie set Instagram on fire with a revealing photo of herself cuddling baby Stormi – one that garnered more than 9.5 million likes.

In that particular post, Kylie disclosed that her 1-year-old daughter had been exhibiting some puzzling behavior as of late, being more clingy than usual. This prompted fans to speculate that the KUWTK star might be pregnant with baby No. 2 — and that Stormi was sensing the new baby, as was recently reported by The Inquisitr.

On Wednesday, the makeup mogul and social media superstar returned to Instagram with yet another sizzling pic, in which she showed off her hourglass figure in a skin-tight, semi-sheer white mini dress. As she struck a sultry pose for the camera, Kylie raised her hands — holding them across her waistline — and appeared to be looking down at her stomach. Her body language fueled even more speculation, as some of her Instagram followers became convinced that she was hinting at a second pregnancy.

Her form-fitting attire left very little to the imagination. The curve-hugging number put all of her assets on display, giving an ample view of her generous cleavage and sinuous hips. To make matters even more enticing, Kylie flashed her underwear in the racy, see-through ensemble.

The very revealing attire clung to every curve in sight, showing off her buxom chest, tiny waist, and voluptuous thighs. Underneath the dangerously short dress, the KUWTK star wore a sexy lace bra in a bright neon green color — pairing it with matching, barely-there bikini bottoms.

The TV personality used this opportunity to showcase her flawless sense of style by topping off her look with a neon green jacket – one that perfectly matched the color of her lace underwear. She added some glitz to her evening look with a thick silver chain around her neck, and an entire collection of eye-catching silver rings on her fingers. She painted her long nails in a vintage gray color, and accessorized her outfit with a tiny black purse.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kylie flaunted the same steamy look in another photo – one that she posted to Instagram on Tuesday night. She took said snap before heading out to a glamorous evening affair.

If her previous photo saw Kylie striking a sexy pose, her latest snap showed some very different body language. In the new photo, the Instagram sensation brought her hands in front of her stomach — resting them across her slender waistline to showcase her purse and ring-toting, freshly-manicured fingers.

Her pose drove her fans wild with speculation as they continued to discuss the rumors that Kylie might be expecting another baby.

“OMA [sic], she’s giving us a hint look at her hand placement,” wrote one enthused fan. Another was even more direct, remarking, “Your hand is positioned like you are holding baby #2 [sic].”

“She’s pregnant [pregnant woman emoji] I could tell,” chimed in another one of her Instagram followers.

“Is she pregnant? I think she is, I mean, look at where is she looking and where is her hand, and her stomack [sic] looks like she is pregnant, I hope so that [sic] she is,” wrote another person.

“SHES [sic] PREGNANT!! HELLO GUYS LOOK AT THE HINTS,” urged one of Kylie’s more eager fans.