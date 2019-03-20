Olivia Jade Fearful Of Jail Time, Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Hiding & Terrified According To ‘Hollywood Life’

The headlines over Lori Loughlin’s involvement in “Operation Varsity Blues” aren’t dying down and reports suggest that her daughter Olivia Jade is becoming increasingly fearful about how it will all impact her. New tidbits seem to be emerging every day about everything that went down and a new report via Hollywood Life details that Lori’s daughter Olivia is worried she might end up in jail too.

At this point, neither of Lori’s daughters with husband Mossimo Giannulli are facing charges in relation to Operation Varsity Blues. Both Olivia and sister Bella Giannulli are distancing themselves from the University of Southern California since their mother was charged, but it seems that Olivia’s fears run deeper than just having to leave school.

Sources for HL share that Olivia is worried that she might ultimately end up in jail for her role in this. She is reportedly feeling incredibly emotional and is freaking out as she deals with the anger she has toward her parents.

It’s too soon to tell whether Lori and others charged in the wake of investigation, like actress Felicity Huffman, will spend any time behind bars. However, sources note that Olivia is very worried not just about her own future with all of this, but she’s worried about seeing her mom go to jail too.

“Olivia and her mom are so close, Olivia cannot stand the thought of losing her mom for just one day just because she was trying to help her get into a good school.”

In addition, insiders say that Olivia has essentially been hiding at home, afraid to face anybody or anything out in public. She’s anxious for this all to be over, but it looks like she’ll have to wait a while for that to happen.

According to The Daily Mail, both Giannulli and Loughlin are supportive and understanding of Bella and Olivia’s decision to end their time at USC. For now, neither of Lori’s daughters have made plans to try to enroll anywhere else.

Jade hasn’t posted to her Instagram page since before the Operation Varsity Blues scandal broke. She still has 1.4 million followers on Instagram though, with nearly 2 million followers on her YouTube channel as well.

Will Olivia Jade’s online brand manage to survive the controversy with her mom Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli? Will anybody from the family end up serving time for this? Olivia may be laying low and working through a lot of worries as this all plays out, but her followers are watching and waiting for the social media influencer to hop back online and get back to what she loved to do before this scandal erupted.