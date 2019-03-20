Jada Pinkett Smith Rocks New Sandy Blonde Hairdo On Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated the first day of spring by rocking a new ‘do.

The actress, 47, shared a snap of herself wearing sandy blonde, short hair. Smith, who is known for her signature short looks, kept a similar look with blonde curls. She shared the makeup-free selfie with her 6.7 million Instagram followers and received accolades from her celebrity followers like Meagan Good, Ciara, and Naomi Campbell. The post received an overall 448,000 likes and more than 13,000 comments on the photo-sharing platform.

“You wear some of the sharpest hairstyles,” one follower commented.

“Everyone can’t rock that blonde…But you….Yaaaasssss Gorgeousness!!” another follower exclaimed.

Smith also referred to the new look as being similar to her ’90s hairstyles. The actress noted that the look “still goes hard” after more than two decades since she first decided to experiment with shorter styles.

The Set It Off star’s new look is possibly in celebration of the success of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. According to People, the highly-acclaimed web talk show, starring Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter Willow, was picked up for 20 more episodes and will return in May. The show gives insight into the actress’s longtime marriage to husband Will, domestic violence, race, and issues pertaining to women.

Smith said in an interview with People NOW that the show helped her relationships with her mother and daughter and allowed them to be more open with each other.

“I just think about the fact that several years for now when her grandmother’s not here and I’m not here she’ll have these red table talks to look back on that she can share with her children,” Smith said.

One of the series’ most popular episodes was an interview Smith conducted with her goddaughter and close friend of the family, model Jordyn Woods. Woods appeared on Red Table Talk in early March and gave the social media influencer a chance to tell her side of the story in regards to the cheating scandal between her and Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. The airing reportedly brought in 7.5 million views within its first 24 hours. As the series enters new episodes, the Girls Trip star said she wants to use her platform to bring light to more issues that affect society.

“I’m always looking for those topics that people are afraid to bring up,” she said. “Those are the topics that excite me most to bring to the red table.”