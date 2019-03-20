Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump After He Lashes Out At Her Husband

On Wednesday, White House senior counsel Kellyanne Conway defended President Donald Trump’s attacks on her husband George Conway. According to The Hill, Conway said that the president was justified in contributing to the escalating battle between the two figures because her husband wasn’t a therapist.

George Conway has a history of going after Trump on Twitter, which has earned him a large and loyal following. Most recently, he accused the president of having a mental disorder and suggested that a medical professional should look into his mental health. Specifically, Conway pointed out that the president seems to exhibit signs of pathological lying and narcissistic tendencies, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Trump swiftly shot back at Conway in a name-calling session that referred to the lawyer as “a total loser.”

“Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!” Conway replied on Twitter.

Things escalated further when Trump replied, as The Inquisitr reported, that Conway was the “husband from hell” and said that he was jealous of his wife’s success.

Conway replied that Trump was “nuts.”

When asked to weigh in on her husband and boss’s back-and-forth, she said that Trump had refrained from responding to Conway’s jabs for some time out of respect for her, but that she didn’t expect him to take the abuse without a fight.

“You think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?” she said.

“Don’t play psychiatrist any more than George should be,” she told Politico. “You’re not a psychiatrist and he’s not, respectfully.”

She also told the news outlet that the war between the two important men around her isn’t impacting her job at all. She said that she has had her head down doing her job over the past few days while the two have been going at each other.

This was the article that first got me to really understand you, @realDonaldTrump. Once someone understands narcissistic personality disorder, they understand you—and why you’re unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold.https://t.co/5RPQL9xntA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

Conway has been put in the middle of the battle between Trump and her husband for some time. Last year, she told The Washington Post that the division has strained her 20-year marriage.

“I feel there’s a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him. Which is ridiculous. One is my work and one is my marriage,” she says.

George Conway wasn’t always a Democrat. Both he and Kellyanne were staunch Republicans until 2017 when Trump introduced his proposed travel ban, which would have banned people traveling from six Muslim-majority countries.