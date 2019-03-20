Khloe Kardashian Reminds Fans To ‘Always Wear Your Seatbelt’ In Gorgeous New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian wants to remind fans that safety always comes first.

The reality star took the opportunity to share a little safety advice with fans as well as a gorgeous, new selfie. In the image posted to her Instagram account, the mother of one appears buckled up in the front seat of her car as she looks into the camera and pouts her lips. Kardashian is sporting a black jacket as well as a pair of sunglasses on her T-shirt as she wears her short, blonde locks down and straight.

Koko does not mention to fans where exactly she is going, but she appears to be glammed up for the photo with a face full of beautiful makeup. So far, the image has earned Khloe a ton of attention from her followers with over 144,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments within just an hour of the post going live.

Some followers commented on the image to thank Khloe for her public service announcement while countless others couldn’t help but let Khloe know how amazing she looks in the snapshot. Of course, a few other fans chimed in and just let her know that they’re huge Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans.

“Beautiful, and eyes and heart of and angel,” one follower wrote.

“Always!!! I get all nervous when I watch The Kardashians episodes of you all being chauffeured around and I never see seatbelts on in the backseat. Safety first.”

“Or the car will let you know every 5 seconds you are not wearing your seatbelt along with the most annoying dings ever,” another joked.

It seems like Khloe is getting back to her normal self following the drama surrounding baby daddy Tristan Thompson and all of the cheating scandals he has put Khloe through over the past year. But as The Inquisitr recently shared, it wasn’t all for nothing. Earlier this week, one follower tweeted her support for Khloe following all the drama with Tristan, saying that hopefully, she’ll meet someone special one day as well as noting that at least Tristan gave her baby True.

Khloe responded to the follower and let her know that despite all the drama that Tristan put her through, it really was all worth it.

“Baby True made it all worth it. Thank you for your beautiful message,” she wrote along with heart emojis.

In a few other posts, Koko also gushed over her baby girl to a few of her other fans who had sent messages, calling her daughter her “heart and soul,” and saying that she gets excited for each and every day that she gets to spend with her daughter.

Baby True will turn 1-year-old next month!