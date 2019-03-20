Lizzo Shows Off Her Full Figured Body In Playboy Photoshoot

Singer and sassy star Lizzo has done a photoshoot for Playboy. She joins the likes of Jorja Smith, Travis Scott, and Nas with her own feature in their Spring 2019 Speech Issue.

The “Juice” hitmaker is rocking a range of looks. Some shots contain a few fur numbers as well as some of her in lingerie showing off her full figured body. On Instagram, she uploaded a behind the scene’s photo where she is showing off her bootylicious booty, thick thighs, and black heels as she poses next to a huge teddy bear.

“Playboy did feature one type of woman for a long-a** time,” The Glow Up reported her saying.

“Big-a** titties… and a flat stomach, and light skin. So, it’s kind of cool to be a big, brown girl in Playboy.”

“I watch movies about influential people’s lives—things they’ve done, boundaries they break. When you are yourself, you don’t realize the impact you have. Sometimes I be forgetting the impact I can have. This is one of those moments that remind me,” the “Good As Hell” songstress has been quoted saying.

Lizzo’s debut album, Lizzobangers was released in 2013. Two years later, she released Big Grrrl Small World, her second studio album.

She is set to release her third studio album Cuz I Love You on April 19 via Atlantic Records.

The album contains a collaboration with legendary rapper, Missy Elliott on the track “Tempo” which is out now. The lead single from the record, “Juice” has so far peaked at No. 23 on the U.S. R&B charts and No. 51 in the U.K.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Missy Elliott will receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree at Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony with Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire. This will take place at the Agganis Arena at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12. The honorary doctorates will serve as a recognition for their musical achievements and influence and for their global impact.

In 2016, Lizzo was the host of the television show, Wonderland. In 2019, she will make her film debut playing the voice role of Lydia in UglyDolls. It is set to be theatrically released in the United States on May 3, 2019, by STX Entertainment.

On Instagram, she has over 599,000 followers. Her posts are liked by thousands and commented on by hundreds of people. On Twitter, she has over 173,000 followers. The “Boys” singer is still rising and growing a loyal fanbase. In no time, her socials will be in the millions.