Lizzo Shows Off Her Full-Figured Body In ‘Playboy’ Photoshoot

Singer and sassy starlet Lizzo has done a photoshoot for Playboy. She joins the likes of Jorja Smith, Travis Scott, and Nas in attaining her own feature in their Spring 2019 “speech issue.”

The “Juice” hitmaker is rocking a range of looks. In some shots, she is wearing more silky numbers — and in others, she is in lingerie and fur, showing off her full-figured shape. On Instagram, she uploaded a behind-the-scenes photo wherein she is showing off her enviable booty, thick thighs, and black heels as she poses next to a huge teddy bear.

“Playboy did feature one type of woman for a long-a** time,” The Glow Up reported Lizzo as saying.

“Big-a** titties… and a flat stomach, and light skin. So, it’s kind of cool to be a big, brown girl in Playboy.”

“I watch movies about influential people’s lives — things they’ve done, boundaries they break. When you are yourself, you don’t realize the impact you have. Sometimes I be forgetting the impact I can have. This is one of those moments that remind me,” the “Good As Hell” songstress has been quoted as saying.

Lizzo’s debut album, Lizzobangers, was released in 2013. Two years later, she released Big Grrrl Small World, her second studio album.

She is set to release her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, on April 19 via Atlantic Records.

The album contains a collaboration with legendary rapper Missy Elliott, on the track “Tempo” — which is out now. The lead single from the record, “Juice,” has so far peaked at No. 23 on the U.S. R&B charts, and at No. 51 in the U.K.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Missy Elliott will receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree at Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony. She will reportedly be honored alongside Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire. The commencement ceremony is to take place at the Agganis Arena at Boston University on March 12. The honorary doctorates will serve as a recognition for their musical achievements, influence, and global impact.

In 2016, Lizzo was the host of the television show Wonderland. In 2019, she will make her film debut in playing the role of Lydia in UglyDolls. It is set to be theatrically released in the United States on May 3, 2019, by STX Entertainment.

On Instagram, the musician boasts over 599,000 followers. Her posts are liked by thousands, and frequently see comments from hundreds of individual users. On Twitter, Lizzo has over 173,000 followers. The “Boys” singer is still rising, and is growing a loyal fanbase.