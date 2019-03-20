Hailey Baldwin Has Been A ‘Total Life Saver’ Amid Husband Justin Bieber’s Recent Struggles Per ‘HL’

Despite all of the struggles that he has been going through recently, Justin Bieber is lucky to have wife Hailey Baldwin by his side.

As fans know, Justin has been struggling with both depression and anxiety for the last few months and even shared a post on Instagram last week, asking fans to pray for him as he goes through a tough time in his life. But luckily, Bieber is not going through everything by himself and his wife Hailey has been amazing.

A source tells The Hollywood Life that even though the road is really bumpy at times, Justin’s struggles have actually strengthened his bond and relationship with Hailey. Justin realizes how devoted and strong Hailey has been to him and he’s very grateful to have her in his life. The insider even goes as far as calling the model a “life saver.”

“Hailey has been a total life saver for Justin, she really helps keep a smile on his face. Even between the tears, she makes him laugh and smile, and she’s so good for him.”

Over this past weekend, the pair headed to Laguna Beach for a little rest and relaxation with one another. The couple were photographed during their outing and it appeared as though they were having a wonderful time together. After the trip, Justin is feeling better and more relaxed, especially after getting out of Los Angeles for a few days. The couple just enjoyed being together with their dog, Oscar, and Bieber likes to hit up the Montage at Laguna Beach when he needs a break.

“Justin is trying to unplug, avoid email and social media and practice some self love, but it is hard. Hailey continues to be a rock for Justin, always loving, supporting and helping him up when he feels down,” the source shared. “He is concentrating on being a healthier guy so he can be a better person and husband to Hailey too.”

And Baldwin is also making her own mental health a priority in her life. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the model stepped out to attend the RoxyxSister collection launch this past Tuesday and stopped for a quick interview with People, opening up about her life and how she prioritizes self-care.

When it comes to self-care, Baldwin says that there are a lot of different aspects to understand — like working out, eating right, and drinking lots of water. But when it comes to the top priority in her own self-care routine, Baldwin says that mental health is No. 1 on the list, especially because it gets overlooked rather frequently. She also noted that spending time at the beach helps her get her mentality right.

Hopefully a little Vitamin C can continue to do the pair well.