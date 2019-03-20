Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Not Fighting Over Money Despite Tabloid Report

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship has faced its fair share of rumors ever since news of the pairing became public and that scrutiny hasn’t gone away since their wedding last year. Now a tabloid is reporting that the newlyweds are feuding over money, specifically Priyanka’s penchant for spending big wads of cash on luxury items.

But celebrity gossip watchdog, Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is nothing but fake news. The looked into Life & Style’s alleged insider’s claim that the couple has been fighting over the actress’ spending habits. They report that an interview with someone from her camp revealed that the story is false.

A recent news story about the couple also shows that Nick isn’t against treating his wife to expensive gifts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he got his wife a $200,000 Maybach to celebrate the success of the Jonas Brothers new hit single, “Sucker.”

“When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!!,” Priyanka wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo with the luxury vehicle behind them as they lean in for a kiss. “Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha.. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever,” Chopra wrote.

If he comfortable enough to give Priyanka pricey new cars, it’s likely that he isn’t too concerned about how she spends her money, especially since she was already financially independent before they met.

Nick also doesn’t seem to mind that she can’t cook. In a recent interview with The View, Chopra revealed that she made this confession when he proposed to her.

“I can’t cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, ‘Listen, you’re from a good Southern home, you’re used to your mom making you amazing food’—she does,” she said, as reported by Jezebel. “You’re not marrying that girl. I cannot cook.” The Isn’t It Romantic actress said that her husband responded by admitting that his culinary skills were lacking as well. He made the same confession during a “Newlywed Game” video the couple did for Vogue before they got married.

Despite the rumors of their marital woes, Priyanka and Nick seem to be happily married, if her Instagram page is to be believed. A recent photo shows them traveling to Delhi together. In the shot, she has her head on his shoulder and calls him the “best travel buddy.”

Priyanka also appeared in the video for “Sucker” alongside Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ fiancee, and Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas’ wife.