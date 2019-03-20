‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thursday: JJ Proposes To Haley

Days of Our Lives spoilers heading toward the end of the week reveal that love will be in the air on Thursday, March 21 as more than one Salem couple deals with romantic feelings.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see JJ Devearaux (Casey Moss) pop the question to Haley Chen (Thia Megia). It seems that Haley’s illegal immigrant status will have her in danger of being deported, and JJ wants to help her in any way that he can, which includes marrying her so that she can obtain her green card to stay in the United States, and remain in Salem where she has built a life for herself.

Of course, Haley blames JJ for the entire immigration mess, as he spilled the beans to his father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), and Jack blabbed the big secret on live television during a mayoral debate. Now Jack is running for mayor of Salem and he’s out for blood, using Haley’s immigration as the backbone of his campaign, and causing major issues for his family, whom he doesn’t remember due to his long amnesia.

Haley will likely tell JJ no when he proposes they get married, and could even turn towards Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) in the process. However, the pair will likely end up hitched if fans get their way.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) renew their love for one another. The couple have really been through the ringer since getting married, and something is always seemingly trying to keep them apart.

This week they’ll make a renewed commitment to their marriage, despite the fact that there has been cheating, lying, and many other issues tearing them apart.

All the while, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will continue to struggle with their feelings towards one another. Sarah will admit to her mother, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) that she kissed Eric, and that she’s falling for him despite being in a relationship with his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

In the latest #DAYS, Eric makes a

promise to God in exchange for Marlena's life. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/3KMwdwP1JG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 20, 2019

Of course, Eric will try to fight his feelings back, especially after he asked God to save the life of his mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), promising to stay away from Sarah and Rex’s relationship if he would grant him the huge favor. After Marlena woke up, Eric knew he needed to make good on his promise, but it won’t be easy for him.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.